The Paper Towel Hack You Need For A Squeaky Clean Meat Grinder

Grinding your own meat has plenty of benefits, but it can't be done without a good-quality meat grinder (or, having one will make the process much easier, at least). Grinding meat at home means you're in full control of its flavor and quality, but once you're done with the process, you need to clean it well — meat can harbor plenty of bacteria. One trick you might not have heard of is to run some paper towels through the meat grinder. While they won't grind up, they will help to remove any meat remnants that are left in the grinder's tube, which ultimately makes for an easier cleanup.

When you're grinding the meat, it goes through a short tube and comes out through the perforated other side. The process itself is easy enough, but it can leave plenty of small pieces of meat inside that tube as the meat passes through.