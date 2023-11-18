The Oil Tip You Need To Keep Your Meat Grinder Running Smoothly
For those looking to prepare their own hamburgers and sausages at home, a meat grinder is an important tool. However, just like any kitchen tool, it's important to make sure that it's properly cleaned and in good working order to avoid any mistakes when using it. In particular, you want to make sure that your machine is well-lubed as it will keep the grinder functioning and prevent wear and tear on parts over time. Grinders create friction in order to properly break down the meat into smaller chunks. However, over time, this friction can have a negative effect on the parts themselves. By oiling the grinder, you lessen the amount of friction, letting the grinder perform at its peak.
If you're curious what parts of the grinder to oil then you should keep the cross knife, the worm, and the disc in mind. With a rag or with your fingers, add a generous amount of oil to each of these parts after use. You'll have to disassemble the grinder in order to properly apply the oil. While it may be a bit time consuming, it's important to do this each time you use the grinder as it will also help prevent rusting. This will maximize the lifespan of your grinder.
What kind of oil to use
When oiling up your meat grinder, you want to pick the right kind of oil. In particular, you want to be sure to choose food-grade oil. Food-grade oils are oils that don't pose a risk to one's health if they come in contact with one's food. Basically, you want to avoid using any oils that are toxic or shouldn't be consumed. Since the meat grinder is coming in contact with those hamburger patties and sausages for your next cookout, you want to minimize the risk of any contamination.
The exact oil you use is up to your personal preferences, but here are a few to keep in mind. Olive oil is a popular option since it coats very effectively, but you could also go with a cheaper option like vegetable oil as well. In particular, vegetable oil promotes a low friction when applied to the meat grinder. However, if you're looking for a long-term option, then you may want to consider mineral oil. Mineral oil can last up to five years if you're not planning to use your meat grinder much in between uses. Although as mentioned above, you should get into the habit of cleaning your grinder with every use.
Other cleaning tips to keep in mind
As mentioned above, you will want to disassemble the grinder into its individual parts. This will make it easier to clean thoroughly. From there, you should wash the grinder with soap and water. You may also want to consider rubbing it down with white vinegar and sanitizer to clean any difficult-to-remove spots on the machine. Vinegar will also work wonders for getting rid of any funky odors that may linger as well. Meanwhile, the sanitizer will eliminate the risk of bacteria growth. You should do all of these steps each time that you use the machine. Finish by applying the oil before storing. This will help keep your meat grinder clean and ready to use.