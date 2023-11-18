The Oil Tip You Need To Keep Your Meat Grinder Running Smoothly

For those looking to prepare their own hamburgers and sausages at home, a meat grinder is an important tool. However, just like any kitchen tool, it's important to make sure that it's properly cleaned and in good working order to avoid any mistakes when using it. In particular, you want to make sure that your machine is well-lubed as it will keep the grinder functioning and prevent wear and tear on parts over time. Grinders create friction in order to properly break down the meat into smaller chunks. However, over time, this friction can have a negative effect on the parts themselves. By oiling the grinder, you lessen the amount of friction, letting the grinder perform at its peak.

If you're curious what parts of the grinder to oil then you should keep the cross knife, the worm, and the disc in mind. With a rag or with your fingers, add a generous amount of oil to each of these parts after use. You'll have to disassemble the grinder in order to properly apply the oil. While it may be a bit time consuming, it's important to do this each time you use the grinder as it will also help prevent rusting. This will maximize the lifespan of your grinder.