If You Don't Already, Add Some Cola To Your Barbecue Sauce

Everyone who barbecues knows that there are plenty of things you have to be aware of during the process, like ensuring your grill is clean, smoking meat in either butcher paper or tin foil, and avoiding the wrong type of meat. And everyone can agree that the secret to great barbecue is in the sauce. A good barbecue sauce has that wonderful mix of tangy, sweet, smoky, and sour flavors that make it unlike any other condiment. One of the best secret ingredients for a is likely already hanging out in your fridge door — cola.

It may seem odd to someone who hasn't used it before, but cola is a fantastic barbecue sauce ingredient for a variety of reasons. You might think it's the sugar (and sure, that helps), but it's not just that. The other components in cola each serve their purpose, and all of them contribute something. Specifically, don't sleep on two factors you may not have thought of: its acidity and its bubbles.