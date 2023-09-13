Your Ribs Crave Caramelization. Here's The Ingredient That Makes It Possible

Grilling is one of summer's greatest joys, which is why BBQs are such a fun group activity. It's also one of the most versatile cooking methods — you can grill steaks, burgers, hot dogs, mushrooms, onions, zucchini — just a ton of different things. But maybe the single greatest item you can grill is pork ribs. Heck, Chili's based an entire commercial campaign around this concept.

The key thing you want when you're grilling ribs is caramelization. Unlike something like steak, which is typically seared with just salt or other dry seasonings, you want to slather BBQ sauce on your ribs when you grill them. This lends them that thick, treacly outer texture and perfect juicy bite as the sauce caramelizes. What's the ingredient that really makes this process sing? The key is one of the oldest cooking ingredients known to humanity, and a component that simply can't be left out of BBQ sauce: honey. Honey's sticky texture and high sugar content will give your ribs the perfectly caramelized exterior you're looking for.