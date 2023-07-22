Easily Clean Your Oven Racks With The Dish Detergent You Already Have

Even if you go out of your way to keep your oven clean, you won't escape getting a yellow-brown buildup on the inside walls and racks. This is because invisible grease and residue are circulated in the oven while you're cooking and collects on the surfaces; you only start to notice it when it really builds up. The more you cook with the oven, the more residue you'll have. Maytag recommends that you clean your oven every three months, but it's awfully easy to close the oven door after you've baked a cake and forget about it. If you ignore your dirty oven for too long, however, it can become a fire hazard.

If you've peered inside your oven lately and noticed that it's time for some elbow grease, you don't need to run out and buy a can of oven cleaner unless things are really dire. The cans of chemicals you can buy at the grocery store are potent and give off toxic fumes. Most of the time, you can clean all your oven parts with good old liquid dish soap, baking soda, and vinegar. While it's formulated to get your dishes squeaky clean in the sink, surfactants in dish detergents, which are chemical compounds that lower the surface tension on whatever you're cleaning to help lift it away, work the same way on oven racks over time.