Here's Why McDonald's Is Not A Fan Of Special Regional Menu Items

Though McDonald's menus are usually fairly standardized, sometimes you'll see random regional items on their menus. This could be something like the lobster roll the company still occasionally sells in New England, the ramen you could get at McDonald's Hawaii locations, or the biscuits and gravy that pop up at Southern locations. Occasionally, these items leave their regions and become huge national hits — the Big Mac started at a Pittsburgh franchise, for instance — but sometimes, they stay specific to their location of origin and prove just popular enough that the company can't get rid of them. And apparently, the corporate office isn't happy about it when this happens.

Chef Mike Haracz is a TikTok user and former McDonald's corporate chef with a history of posting explainers about the nature of McDonald's business practices and other backstage secrets behind the franchise. Recently, he took on the question of why McDonald's shies away from regional specialties. In short, it messes with what has historically made the McDonald's brand so successful — reliable uniformity and affordability.