Burger King Is Cheesing Up The Holiday Season With New Melts And Tots

Burger King is bringing BK Melts back to the menu for a limited time beginning December 7, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. The sandwiches were previously available from March to May 2023, after they were first introduced in 2022.

All of the melts start with a base of two Whopper Jr. burger patties and stacker sauce sandwiched between slices of toasted bread. Two melts — the Classic and Bacon options — are returning sandwiches. The Classic adds American cheese and caramelized onions, while the Bacon Melt mimics the Classic, with the addition of the named protein layered on, as well.

The Shroom n' Swiss Melt, however, is brand new to menus after a successful test run earlier this year. This sandwich swaps out American cheese in favor of Swiss and adds sautéed mushrooms in lieu of the caramelized onions.

The melts will be available for a limited time at participating Burger King locations. They aren't the only short-term addition, though: Cheesy tots will also be making a comeback.