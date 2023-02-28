Burger King Is Adding Melts And Spicy Chicken Fries To Its Menu In Time For Spring

While the famous Whopper from Burger King has seen a number of different iterations since its debut in 1957, from the tangy Western Whopper to the bacon-laden Wisconsin White Cheddar Whopper, the core of the sandwich has remained the same. Buying a Whopper means a quarter-pound patty of beef topped with fresh tomatoes and onion, lettuce, crunchy pickles, and ketchup and mayonnaise smeared on a sesame seed bun. Its simplicity is its power, and rival fast-food chains have tried to recreate its success to no avail.

Arguably, Burger King had the riskiest take on its most iconic menu item just last year. The chain introduced a new take on its classic burger shortly after the latest president of the chain, Tom Curtis, was introduced . The new leader started shifting the chain's focus more on its core menu ever since the start – especially to the value of the Whopper.

Burger King debuted a new Whopper Melt on March 10 of 2022. Goodbye classic sesame seed bun, hello two slices of toasted white bread. The Melts were always meant to be a limited-time product, so the sandwiches were gone shortly after their debut. Almost a year later, however, the chain is bringing its Melts back again just in time for spring. And that's not all. Burger King is introducing a completely new one.