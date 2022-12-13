Burger King Is Testing A Brand New Whopper Melt At Select Locations
Fast food has been on its way out for years, but that doesn't mean giants like Burger King are doing any less to reel people back in. According to The Chicago Tribune, as of 2018, Americans ate roughly 82% of their meals at home, and fast food traffic had been steadily declining for more than two years.
With that said, some fast food chains have been making an effort to stray from the typical burger and fries in favor of more flavor-complex options. Earlier this year, Taco Bell released a limited-time Cheez-It Tostada, which sold out within a month. And McDonald's announced in November 2022 that it was ramping up its burger menu with the addition of a Smoky BLT burger, with smoky undertones that set it apart from other burgers in the industry.
Now, Burger King is reportedly testing a new burger melt at select locations, which means it might not be long before we see its newest product launch around the country.
Burger King is reportedly testing a Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt
Eagle-eyed fast food fans recently noticed that select Burger Kings around the country are trialing a brand new version of BK's traditional Whopper Melt. According to The Fast Food Post, a Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt has made its way onto a few menus, and while prices vary by location, it's selling for somewhere around $4.89. This Whopper Melt is also on Burger King's website, though customers will have to enter their zip code to check whether the item is available near them.
In terms of nutrition, this Whopper Melt does pack quite a bit of fat and sodium. You can expect to eat 42 grams of fat per Melt, along with 1,058 milligrams of sodium. It's a bit more fat than a traditional Burger King Whopper, though it does carry about 100 fewer milligrams of sodium, which is a slight improvement but is still considered a high-sodium food. It's unclear when or if the Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt will be available at all Burger King locations around the U.S.