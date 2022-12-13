Burger King Is Testing A Brand New Whopper Melt At Select Locations

Fast food has been on its way out for years, but that doesn't mean giants like Burger King are doing any less to reel people back in. According to The Chicago Tribune, as of 2018, Americans ate roughly 82% of their meals at home, and fast food traffic had been steadily declining for more than two years.

With that said, some fast food chains have been making an effort to stray from the typical burger and fries in favor of more flavor-complex options. Earlier this year, Taco Bell released a limited-time Cheez-It Tostada, which sold out within a month. And McDonald's announced in November 2022 that it was ramping up its burger menu with the addition of a Smoky BLT burger, with smoky undertones that set it apart from other burgers in the industry.

Now, Burger King is reportedly testing a new burger melt at select locations, which means it might not be long before we see its newest product launch around the country.