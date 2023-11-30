Upgrade S'mores By Stuffing Rolos Into Your Marshmallows

S'mores may be most often enjoyed at summer bonfires, but they can easily be created inside your kitchen any time of the year. The stovetop, oven, or even the toaster can assist with warming up the marshmallows inside. While a simple chocolate bar is the most common addition when assembling the sweet sandwich, swapping in some other candy could improve the dessert even more.

If you often find yourself craving some sticky, sweet caramel alongside the chocolate, try stuffing your marshmallows with a Rolo before toasting them. You'll first want to grab a knife and slice into the marshmallow, making a slit large enough for the Rolo to fit. Place the chocolate caramel candy inside, and smush the marshmallow back together. Then, slide your skewer through the marshmallow, and roast it to your desired color.

Once your stuffed marshmallow is ready, simply place it between two graham crackers. The chocolate and caramel interior will have heated up along with the marshmallow, making for a gooey, sweet bite.