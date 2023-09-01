What Exactly Is A Fricassee?
You may have heard the term fricassee thrown around before in reference to cooking, but do you know exactly what a fricassee is and what type of cuisine it refers to? Fricassee is actually a French style of cooking. The word literally translates to cooking chopped food in its own juice, though modern fricassee is known for the thick, white sauce in which it's served.
This cooking technique can be made with any meat, though chicken and veal are the two most common. The meat of choice is cooked slowly in oil at a low temperature — without browning. After the meat is cooked, it's removed, and aromatic vegetables like garlic, onion, and celery are added to cook with seasoning. When the vegetables are soft, the meat goes back in with flour to make a roux from the leftover fat in the pan. White wine deglazes the pan, then chicken or veal stock is poured in, and the whole thing simmers until the sauce is nice and velvety. Finally, cooked vegetables such as bell peppers and mushrooms go in at the end, alongside herbs to finish.
History of chicken fricassee
Fricassee originated in the Middle Ages or possibly even earlier. One of the first instances of its documentation is the French cookbook "Le Viandier," in which the dish is mentioned by the name friquassee. Much later, the meal became popular in the United States; a version of chicken fricassee was said to be a favorite of Abraham Lincoln, though this version was more akin to chicken and dumplings than the classic French preparation. Julia Child brought the dish into the spotlight in a more modern era by describing it in her famous book, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
As with many dishes around the world, there are dozens of different preparations of fricassee, from recipes suggesting to thicken up the sauce with egg yolks to those finishing the dish off with a splash of heavy cream. Meats and vegetables vary as well, with some simply calling for peas and others requesting asparagus, carrots, or even a sprinkling of saffron.
Ways to serve fricassee
As fricassee is a wet dish and comes smothered in sumptuous white sauce, it's often served with a starch or grain of some sort to soak in the flavor of the gravy. This dish is often served with buttery mashed potatoes or rice, though other side dishes such as egg noodles, bulgur, quinoa, or even gnocchi can serve as good accompaniments as well. You want to select a side dish that will serve as a spongy vessel, though roasted veggies will work just as well, such as potatoes, carrots, or even something like parsnips.
Don't want to fuss with any sides? A nice hunk of crusty bread will work just as well. Use the bread to soak up any leftover juices while eating. If you want to bulk up the meal with a few more greens, a salad with a light vinaigrette makes an excellent addition to this hearty lunch or dinner.