What Exactly Is A Fricassee?

You may have heard the term fricassee thrown around before in reference to cooking, but do you know exactly what a fricassee is and what type of cuisine it refers to? Fricassee is actually a French style of cooking. The word literally translates to cooking chopped food in its own juice, though modern fricassee is known for the thick, white sauce in which it's served.

This cooking technique can be made with any meat, though chicken and veal are the two most common. The meat of choice is cooked slowly in oil at a low temperature — without browning. After the meat is cooked, it's removed, and aromatic vegetables like garlic, onion, and celery are added to cook with seasoning. When the vegetables are soft, the meat goes back in with flour to make a roux from the leftover fat in the pan. White wine deglazes the pan, then chicken or veal stock is poured in, and the whole thing simmers until the sauce is nice and velvety. Finally, cooked vegetables such as bell peppers and mushrooms go in at the end, alongside herbs to finish.