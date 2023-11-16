The McDonald's Sausage Biscuit Hack You Should Think Twice About

Social media is replete with hacks for getting get more bang for your buck when visiting your favorite fast-food establishments. McDonald's hacks are particularly popular, as many customers find fault with the iconic chain's ever-increasing menu prices. However, one sausage biscuit hack that's been making the rounds has proved to be more trouble than it's worth. Customers are encouraged to order a regular sausage biscuit with an extra patty on the side to double up on the meat while saving a bit of money on two sandwiches. However, the results are far less impressive when you put the hack into action.

Keeping in mind that prices vary quite a bit from location to location, some restaurants charge $2.49 for a single sausage biscuit on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. If you request an extra sausage patty, you'll need to fork over an additional $2.39 for the patty alone. For a savings of just ten cents, it seems best if customers simply order a second sandwich.