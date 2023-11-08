Here Are The 4 Egg Types You'll Find At Every McDonald's
If you have a go-to McDonald's breakfast order, you might get the same type of egg every time, but McDonald's actually serves four different kinds: Round, folded, scrambled, and sausage burrito eggs. They are not all created equal, according to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz.
Round eggs are "the best egg, quality-wise," Haracz said in a TikTok. These are factory farm-fresh eggs that get cracked and cooked to order in a round ring mold (hence the name). The other fresh(ish) option is the scrambled egg. When you order a Big Breakfast, McDonald's cooks open up a package of liquid eggs and fry them on the grill. Both the round and scrambled eggs are cooked with real butter.
The eggs that come in your breakfast burrito are not as fresh. Per McDonald's: "Our suppliers pre-cook liquid eggs with ingredients that include sausage, tomatoes, green chilies, onions and seasonings before flash freezing them to help maintain their taste." Not great, but not the worst. That designation is reserved for the folded eggs, which also come frozen. They get heated up and put on biscuit and bagel sandwiches. A portion of folded eggs "has the texture of, like, a stack of Post-It Notes," according to Haracz.
What about egg whites?
Longtime McDonald's customers may be wondering if one option is missing from the list: Egg whites. Mickey D's used to offer an Egg White Delight McMuffin, but it was discontinued in 2018 and completely phased out by 2020. Egg whites are no longer on the menu.
But McDonald's serves real eggs. Real eggs have whites. That means egg whites are still an option, right? Technically, yes. Just think of the poor kitchen staff before you actually ask for them.
According to one Redditor who said they work at the fast food joint, subbing whites for scrambled is not a simple swap. When a customer requests egg whites, the cook has to separate the white from the yolk and cook it in an egg ring to order. "This may not sound like a big deal, but it becomes one. Eggs are used fast, and we are constantly using both egg rings to keep levels up, especially during peak breakfast hours," they wrote. That doesn't mean you should never ask for egg whites. Rather, the employee said: "The time to ask for egg whites is when we aren't busy."
Can you swap one egg type for another?
Being able to list every type of egg McDonald's offers might seem like the kind of useless trivia that only comes in handy at a pub quiz. But there's a practical reason you might want to know: You can swap one type of egg for another. Any breakfast sandwich with a folded egg — McGriddles, bagels, or biscuits — are prime candidates for a substitution. "Ask for that scrambled egg on your breakfast sandwich," chef Mike Haracz suggested. "It is far superior to the folded egg." If you want something really different, you can also ask for a round egg.
Subbing a round egg for folded on a breakfast sandwich is pretty simple — but don't assume employees can say yes to every swap. Breakfast burritos, for example, are often made in large batches at the beginning of the day. According to several self-identified employees on the McDonald's subreddit, that makes customizing them a no-go. When you ask for a special request at any fast food chain, use your manners and take no for an answer. If the kitchen can't make the swap you want, they might be able to suggest another swap you'll love.