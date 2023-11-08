Here Are The 4 Egg Types You'll Find At Every McDonald's

If you have a go-to McDonald's breakfast order, you might get the same type of egg every time, but McDonald's actually serves four different kinds: Round, folded, scrambled, and sausage burrito eggs. They are not all created equal, according to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz.

Round eggs are "the best egg, quality-wise," Haracz said in a TikTok. These are factory farm-fresh eggs that get cracked and cooked to order in a round ring mold (hence the name). The other fresh(ish) option is the scrambled egg. When you order a Big Breakfast, McDonald's cooks open up a package of liquid eggs and fry them on the grill. Both the round and scrambled eggs are cooked with real butter.

The eggs that come in your breakfast burrito are not as fresh. Per McDonald's: "Our suppliers pre-cook liquid eggs with ingredients that include sausage, tomatoes, green chilies, onions and seasonings before flash freezing them to help maintain their taste." Not great, but not the worst. That designation is reserved for the folded eggs, which also come frozen. They get heated up and put on biscuit and bagel sandwiches. A portion of folded eggs "has the texture of, like, a stack of Post-It Notes," according to Haracz.