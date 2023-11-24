Why The McDonald's HQ International Menu Might Be Disappointing

McDonald's may be known for good old fashioned burgers and fries, but those are far from the only things on its menu. Its decades-long expansion into international territories has meant there's a whole host of interesting menu items you can only get at McDonald's locations in other countries, from the McBaguette in France to the samurai pork burger in Thailand. Americans have long pined for the taste of a strawberry oreo McFlurry, but have sadly been unable to experience it for themselves. Good news, though: if you're in Chicago, you can actually go try a lot of these products at the McDonald's corporate HQ!

Every silver lining must have a cloud, though, so there's also some bad news. While you can certainly get (some) international items at the McDonald's headquarters, there's a whole litany of reasons you might feel let down by the process, from the taste of the ingredients themselves to their specific availability.