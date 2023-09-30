A Former McDonald's Chef Gave The Scoop On How The Chain Seasons Its Burgers

As the most popular fast-food chain in the entire world, fans of McDonald's feel like the restaurant must be adding a little something extra to its wildly popular burgers. However, chef Mike Haracz, TikTok favorite and previous Manager of Culinary Innovation at the Golden Arches explains that burgers at the chain are seasoned quite simply. In fact, Haracz claims that all that goes into McDonald's hamburgers is a bit of salt and pepper.

Haracz has made a name for himself on the social media platform by spilling the secrets of his former employer. His insider knowledge has gained him quite the reputation on TikTok, as his account currently boasts 200,900 followers and 5.1 million likes. Along with providing information on how the fast-food chain actually operates, Haracz also clears up the confusion surrounding the practices at the establishment. One common claim involves the content of the ground beef that goes into McDonald's burgers, and per Haracz, the chain is the place for customers seeking unadorned beef.