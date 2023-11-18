How The COO Of Costco Helped Create Its Beloved Rotisserie Chicken

When you visit a Costco Wholesale store, chances are you'll see a section of rotisserie chickens available for sale in the deli section. The protein is known for its low cost — having been only $4.99 for over a decade. It's popular because there are plenty of ways to take rotisserie chicken to the next level and make a few different dishes. Although the chicken may be a staple of the store, it hasn't always been around. In fact, Costco's COO is actually part of the reason it's sold in stores.

Back in 1995, Pierre Riel was overseeing Costco's Eastern Canada operations. Riel teamed up with Montreal warehouse manager Louis Santillo. The duo decided that the bulk store should sell rotisserie chicken. The bargain-priced poultry proved popular and other locations began to sell the chicken as well.

In 2019, Riel was promoted to Costco's Canadian senior vice president and country manager. Then, in 2023, he moved up to work as Costco Wholesale International's executive vice president and chief operating officer. While the rotisserie chicken introduction may not have been the sole reason for his promotion, it remains a fun fact of the COO's company history.