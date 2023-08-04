The Costco Rotisserie Chicken Tip For Getting Only The Meat You Want

Costco definitely caters to big families and small businesses, but that doesn't mean that there isn't space for small households and single folks to get in on the bargains. It seems like everything is bigger at Costco, from 7-pound tubs of Nutella to 4-gallon buckets of mayonnaise, but there are also plenty of items that make a $60 membership worth it for apartment-sized shoppers, including their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens. While just one chicken can make several different meals for the week, which is perfect for meal preppers, if you can't commit to a whole chicken there's an easy hack: ask someone on duty at the deli to cut a chicken in half or quarters and only buy what you'll eat.

The key to getting the attention of someone working at a Costco deli is to ask for help when things aren't too busy. When the chicken bell rings in the deli department, signaling that a new batch of chickens are ready, there can be a bit of a frenzy as shoppers rush to scoop up fresh birds, especially on weekends. If you can catch the staff after the grabbing is over, most of the time they'll be happy to chop a chicken in half for you.