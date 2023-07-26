Here's Why Redditors Are Complaining About Costco's Rotisserie Chicken

When you walk into most Costco locations, one of the first things you'll encounter is the case of rotisserie chickens sold pre-cooked and individually packaged for a strikingly low price of $4.99. Somehow, the retailer beloved for its bulk groceries and great deals has been able to keep it this way for years — but lately, customers on Reddit have been sounding the alarm about changes to the once-great bird's taste. They're also citing gastrointestinal issues.

One user of the social media platform started a conversation about the rotisserie chicken's "really off putting" flavor, asking, "Has something changed recently?" This prompted a stream of comments confirming that others, too, had experienced a strangely industrial "chlorine-like taste." Frequent enjoyers of the convenient store-bought poultry even renounced their allegiance to the stuff after years of purchases.

More recently, the author of a different Reddit thread complained that the spit-roasted bird never fails to make them ill. The post has unearthed yet another discussion about the quality of Costco's rotisserie chicken. The internet confession led to speculation about what's changed, as well as what the potential source of the stomach problems that many users shared experiencing might be. While it's unknown what exactly in Costco's rotisserie chicken is causing the alleged stomach upset, Redditors have plenty of theories.