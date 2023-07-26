Here's Why Redditors Are Complaining About Costco's Rotisserie Chicken
When you walk into most Costco locations, one of the first things you'll encounter is the case of rotisserie chickens sold pre-cooked and individually packaged for a strikingly low price of $4.99. Somehow, the retailer beloved for its bulk groceries and great deals has been able to keep it this way for years — but lately, customers on Reddit have been sounding the alarm about changes to the once-great bird's taste. They're also citing gastrointestinal issues.
One user of the social media platform started a conversation about the rotisserie chicken's "really off putting" flavor, asking, "Has something changed recently?" This prompted a stream of comments confirming that others, too, had experienced a strangely industrial "chlorine-like taste." Frequent enjoyers of the convenient store-bought poultry even renounced their allegiance to the stuff after years of purchases.
More recently, the author of a different Reddit thread complained that the spit-roasted bird never fails to make them ill. The post has unearthed yet another discussion about the quality of Costco's rotisserie chicken. The internet confession led to speculation about what's changed, as well as what the potential source of the stomach problems that many users shared experiencing might be. While it's unknown what exactly in Costco's rotisserie chicken is causing the alleged stomach upset, Redditors have plenty of theories.
Reddit thinks a few ingredients could be the culprit
So what are the secrets of Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken? The Kirkland Signature fowl contain sodium phosphate, likely used as a marinade or curing agent to preserve the meat for a longer shelf-life, plus various thickeners like carrageenan (seaweed extract), food starches, and emulsifiers including lecithin and mono-and diglycerides. One Reddit user asked, "Why would anyone need a thickener for a rotisserie chicken?" sparking a debate around the caliber of the product's ingredients.
Certain thickening agents (including carrageenan) have been found to cause stomach issues like diarrhea when used in larger quantities, and sodium phosphates are known to cause bloating, abdominal pain, and headaches, among other symptoms. Sodium phosphate also acts as a laxative and is often used to prepare the bowel for colonoscopies.
Some Redditors have chimed in with concerns about improper handling, but there doesn't seem to be evidence of foodborne illness at this time. Meanwhile, others claim that bowel pains are just a side effect of eating low-priced, fatty foods. "Could be the grease. Those chickens are super greasy and it happens to me too," one person commented. Whatever the case, a number of once-loyal shoppers appear to be having similar issues, and they're not shy about voicing their qualms. As one conflicted customer wrote, "They're such a good deal, but it's not worth the pain for me."