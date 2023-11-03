Why Some McDonald's Locations Sell Random, Unofficial Food Items

Mike Haracz is a former McDonald's corporate chef known for explaining company ins and outs on TikTok — things like how the chain seasons its burgers, why it will never sell onion rings, and whether there is ketchup in Big Mac sauce. (There is not). Recently, he shared his thoughts on rogue McDonald's that sell unapproved menu items.

It turns out, while McDonald's may want to stop the local stores from selling tuna salad or turkey pot pie, actually keeping it off menus is a little more difficult for them. There are some gray areas in the McDonald's franchise contracts, so while McDonald's corporate certainly wants more influence, it simply might not be able to issue an order from on high and banish that blueberry pie from your local golden arches.

These aren't official menu items these stores somehow hung onto; that would be impossible since those official items would be produced at a central location and sent to stores (or at least the ingredients would be). This, instead, is franchisees deciding a certain menu item that might not do well in the national market will do absolute gangbuster business in their own specific area. Restaurants are a razor-thin profit margin business, so any edge can be the difference between keeping the lights on or losing your shirt. This is particularly important in the case of McDonald's because of how badly they squeeze their franchisees.