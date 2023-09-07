Aldi Shoppers Praise Its Cheetos Copycat As Better Than The Real Thing

Cheese doodles are one of the most popular snacks to munch on, and for good reason. Each bite is filled with cheesy, carby deliciousness. Whether you're a hardcore Chester or Cheetos fan, when it comes to cheesy snacks, there's probably a go-to brand you reach for.

For the devoted Cheetos lovers out there, there's an unlikely serious cheese snack contender making waves at a beloved grocery store chain. Aldi shoppers are raving about Clancy's Cheese Curls, a Cheetos copycat (and one of Aldi's private label brands).

Fans are praising Clancy's Cheese Curls across social media platforms. One fan on Reddit proclaimed, "I don't really care for Cheetos but these rock. They're cheap and Aldi actually fills the bag all the way!" In fact, many users in the comments who dislike Cheetos are fond of the Aldi copycat. "I love these but not Cheetos," one user noted. "They're so much crunchier, and somehow the cheese is cheesier?"