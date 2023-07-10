The Reason Aldi Shoppers Love Its Froot Loops Copycat

The mass appeal of Aldi is definitely thanks to their discount prices, but that's not the only reason people love the offbeat bargain retailer. Aldi's regular customers will tell you, however, that while the low prices may have gotten them through the door in the first place, they keep coming back because there are certain items at Aldi that are better than anywhere else — especially products that accommodate dietary restrictions like vegan and gluten-free products. Take for example their version of Fruit Loops, aka Millville Fruit Rounds. Fans say that the discount loops are better than the originals, and they appreciate the added bonus that they don't contain any artificial colors.

If you're looking for all the bells and whistles on your box of Fruit Loops, or any other house-brand cereal for that matter, Aldi isn't the place. They're known for their no-frills approach (be sure to bring a quarter to get a grocery cart, and bring your own bags), and the limited-time-only deals found in "the aisle of shame." What they lack in marketing and packaging, however, fans say they more than make up for in taste and quality.