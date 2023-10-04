What's The Difference Between A Genoise And A Classic Sponge Cake?
Sponge cakes and Genoise cakes are, on the surface, pretty similar. Both are foam cakes, meaning they take on a more fluffy texture as compared to other, denser types of cakes. That texture is often thanks to the use of eggs in the batter and how those eggs are prepared. Both cakes typically have a fairly mild buttery vanilla flavor that can be enhanced with flavoring, fresh fruit, or whipped cream piled on top.
However, these two varieties do not require the same fat or egg components. A traditional sponge cake isn't made with butter. Instead, it whips egg whites, sometimes egg yolks, and sugar together, giving the cake a fluffy texture. A Genoise cake, on the other hand, often uses butter. This cake, which is found in both French and Italian baking, whips together whole eggs, butter, and sugar, creating a more dense and moist texture. While both cakes feature a similar flavor, the slight texture difference — thanks to their different preparations — is the defining distinction between the two.
The cakes are prepared a little differently
When you're baking a traditional sponge cake, egg whites, sometimes egg yolks, sugar, and other ingredients are beaten into stiff peaks to give the batter some structure. Then, other ingredients like flour are carefully folded in to preserve that light and fluffy texture. The cake is then baked as usual and served. If you want your cake a little more on the moist side, however, you may want to make a Genoise instead.
A Genoise adds in fat in the form of butter. However, the method of adding the butter is a little more complicated than the standard sponge. You'll need to mix melted butter, eggs, sugar, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Then, heat the entire mix up using a double boiler and allow the sugar to dissolve. Once the mix has cooled down a little, you can fold in the dry ingredients and finally bake it. The cake may require a little more work than the standard sponge, but the preparation method will make the cake a little more moist.
How are the cakes served?
The cakes can be served the same way. Both cakes are traditionally sliced up and eaten unfrosted, with only a dusting of powdered sugar or a light coating of icing on top. One Reddit user noted that American buttercream was a little too intense for the Genoise, so another user recommended using a meringue-based buttercream instead. Some also suggest allowing a little bit of simple syrup to soak in to add a burst of extra flavor.
If you stack up multiple layers of cake, like when making a Victoria sponge, you can also add whipped cream or jam in between the cakes. Sponge cakes are also sturdy enough to be used as roll cakes, which can incorporate whipped cream and jam filling as well. Because Genoise are generally a little more tender than their sponge counterpart, they may not hold up as well for this purpose, however. The next time you're baking up a cake, try adding in some extra steps to turn your sponge cake into a Genoise instead.