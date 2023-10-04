What's The Difference Between A Genoise And A Classic Sponge Cake?

Sponge cakes and Genoise cakes are, on the surface, pretty similar. Both are foam cakes, meaning they take on a more fluffy texture as compared to other, denser types of cakes. That texture is often thanks to the use of eggs in the batter and how those eggs are prepared. Both cakes typically have a fairly mild buttery vanilla flavor that can be enhanced with flavoring, fresh fruit, or whipped cream piled on top.

However, these two varieties do not require the same fat or egg components. A traditional sponge cake isn't made with butter. Instead, it whips egg whites, sometimes egg yolks, and sugar together, giving the cake a fluffy texture. A Genoise cake, on the other hand, often uses butter. This cake, which is found in both French and Italian baking, whips together whole eggs, butter, and sugar, creating a more dense and moist texture. While both cakes feature a similar flavor, the slight texture difference — thanks to their different preparations — is the defining distinction between the two.