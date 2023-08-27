How Does A Victoria Sponge Cake Differ From The Standard Kind?
Sponge cake is one of the most versatile desserts out there. There are countless ways to enjoy this classic dessert, with plenty of fillings, toppings, and enhancements available in a wide variety of recipes. However, when it comes to the Victoria sponge cake, there's a significant difference from your classic sponge recipe. In contrast, your classic sponge uses more flour than the other ingredients, leading to a denser and thicker cake.
Here are a few other key differences between a Victoria sponge and a classic sponge, as well as a bit of background on the former. If you're interested, we can also help you learn how to make your own Victoria sponge at home to check out what this cake is all about.
Victoria sponge cake vs classic sponge cake
One of the first ways that a Victoria sponge and a classic sponge differ is in their backstory. The classic sponge cake dates back to Renaissance Italy, where it was first cooked up by a local baker, although it more closely resembled a biscuit than a sponge cake. Years later, in the 1800s, bakers added beaten eggs to the recipe, giving a sponge cake its classic texture.
Victoria sponge cake, on the other hand, wasn't invented until the 1800s when baking powder was discovered. This new ingredient made Victoria sponge cake much lighter and fluffier, and it quickly became Queen Victoria's favorite cake. In 1861, the first Victoria sponge cake recipe was published in a local cookbook, marking the birth of a new type of sponge recipe.
Besides the history of the cakes, the way this dessert is served differs, too. Victoria sponge cakes are two-layer cakes, served with strawberry jam and whipped cream in between the layers and dusted with granulated sugar. On the other hand, a classic sponge cake is much more versatile. These cakes are often used as bases in trifles and other desserts or are adapted to work for other cake and log recipes since they're so versatile.
How to make a classic Victoria sponge cake
Now that you know the differences between a Victoria sponge and a classic sponge cake, let's get into how to make a Victoria sponge of your own. For this recipe, you'll need 12 tablespoons of butter or 1 ½ sticks. You'll also need ¾ cup of sugar, 1 ¼ cups of flour, three large, lightly beaten eggs, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, one tablespoon of powdered sugar, ½ cup of heavy whipping cream, and about ¾ cups of strawberry jam.
To make the cake, start by preheating your oven to about 330 degrees Fahrenheit, or if you have a fan oven, 300 degrees. Grease two 8-inch springform baking pans and set them aside. Next, cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla extract together until it's light and fluffy, and then slowly add the beaten egg. Once the egg is fully mixed in, fold in the flour. Spoon the batter into your cake tins, dividing it evenly between the two. Bake the cakes for about 30 minutes, or until you can insert a toothpick and it comes out clean. Turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and let them cool.
Once the cakes are cool, beat the heavy whipping cream until it's fluffy. Spread it on one half of the cake and then spread the strawberry jam on top. Top with the other half of the cake, put on a serving platter, and dust with powdered sugar. Then, dig in and enjoy Queen Victoria's favorite dessert!