How Does A Victoria Sponge Cake Differ From The Standard Kind?

Now that you know the differences between a Victoria sponge and a classic sponge cake, let's get into how to make a Victoria sponge of your own. For this recipe, you'll need 12 tablespoons of butter or 1 ½ sticks. You'll also need ¾ cup of sugar, 1 ¼ cups of flour, three large, lightly beaten eggs, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, one tablespoon of powdered sugar, ½ cup of heavy whipping cream, and about ¾ cups of strawberry jam.

To make the cake, start by preheating your oven to about 330 degrees Fahrenheit, or if you have a fan oven, 300 degrees. Grease two 8-inch springform baking pans and set them aside. Next, cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla extract together until it's light and fluffy, and then slowly add the beaten egg. Once the egg is fully mixed in, fold in the flour. Spoon the batter into your cake tins, dividing it evenly between the two. Bake the cakes for about 30 minutes, or until you can insert a toothpick and it comes out clean. Turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and let them cool.

Once the cakes are cool, beat the heavy whipping cream until it's fluffy. Spread it on one half of the cake and then spread the strawberry jam on top. Top with the other half of the cake, put on a serving platter, and dust with powdered sugar. Then, dig in and enjoy Queen Victoria's favorite dessert!