What's The Difference Between Shortened And Foam Cakes?

Walk past the display case of your local bakery, and you'll undoubtedly feast your eyes on a wide assortment of cakes. Cakes come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, but as with many things, what's important is on the inside. Cake types are generally divided into two main categories depending on how the batter is prepared, which are 1) shortened cakes and 2) unshortened cakes, more commonly known as foam cakes.

Before we get into the differences between these two categories, let's answer the question of what does "short" mean when it comes to baking? So, the short version of the explanation is that shortened doughs and batters bake up into goods that have short gluten strands.

Let's get into it: Gluten gives a lot of baked goods their structure, and while long gluten strands are necessary for the sturdy structure of items like bread and pizza, we need short gluten strands in recipes for cakes and cookies for that tender crumb. To achieve these short gluten strands, a higher proportion of fat is needed to hinder the development of gluten. These fats include butter, oils, and, yes, shortening — which is how it got its name.

Does this mean that unshortened cakes are tougher? No, because in the case of foam cakes, "unshortened" refers to the lack of fat in the dough or batter while still baking up to a tender, soft crumb.