When Should You Use Butcher's Twine When Cooking Meat?

When you're cooking meat, there are all sorts of tricks you can use to elevate your dinner game. You can smoke your meatloaf, use the broiler to achieve a nice crust, or even cook your meat with beer.

But one of the simplest ways to take your cooking to the next level involves a substance that professional meat preparers have long known about: butcher's twine. You may have seen it on cooking shows or in food photography, but you might still be unsure about when to use it.

So, what's the verdict on this material? It really depends on what you're doing with the protein you have on hand. You'll benefit most from trussing if your cooking methods involve low and slow preparation, such as with rotisserie. The main goal is to achieve an even cook, and the way twine shapes your meat helps not only with even cooking but also often maintains the shape of the meat even after the twine is removed.