If You Have The Time, You Should Smoke Your Meatloaf

To be clear, the move here is not to just put the raw, formed meatloaf directly into the smoker with no protection or planning; that will create a mess and fall apart if it's sitting directly on a grill. What you want to do first instead is cook the outer edge of the meatloaf in a pan to form a slight crust that will help hold things together. Another option is to put it in a container like a grill basket that allows the smoke to penetrate the meat from all sides but keeps it from disintegrating in contact with uneven direct heat. Beyond that, though, it's pretty simple — as with any smoking, it just takes several hours.

The other key here, as with any smoking, is wood chips. Although whether you should soak them first is a matter of debate, wood chips are the engine that drives quality smoking, and which type of wood you use makes a huge difference. In addition to the adage that less wood is more, you want to be sure you're using the correct type of wood for the flavor profile you're targeting. Oak will give them a mellow flavor, mesquite imparts that classic, unique BBQ tang, maple is mild and slightly sweet (which is great with a honey-based glaze), and hickory is pretty great in all situations. Just don't use pine because that stuff tends to impart a weird, bitter flavor.