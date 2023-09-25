Choosing The Best Beer To Cook With Your Meat Depends On What You're Making

Humans have been making beer for a very, very long time — it's been around for about 5,000 years since it was created in ancient Mesopotamia. It's no surprise, then, that beer comes in so many different forms, with colors ranging from a light gold to almost black, made from ingredients such as barley, rice, and corn.

Those various types of beer, unsurprisingly, have various effects when you cook with them. This makes sense; you're not going to use corn and rice interchangeably and expect the same results, so neither should you expect to get the same outcome from beers made from those ingredients. The trick is in knowing which beers go well with which foods, because some of those pairings are less than ideal. Each beer's flavor profile matches that of certain foods, and it's important to know which goes with which.

One thing is universal, though — don't try to save money by using the cheapest, shoddiest product you can find. Cook with beers you would drink — it absolutely does make a difference.