The Dental Floss Hack You Need When You Run Out Of Kitchen Twine

It's the end of the week and you finally have time to really put together a home-cooked meal. The bird that's been sitting in your freezer is now defrosted, and you're dreaming about sitting down to a perfectly roasted chicken flanked by aromatic vegetables. The herbs and spices are gathered on the counter, and your favorite, tried-and-true recipe is ready to go. You pull open a drawer to reach for that one final tool and realize you're out of it: twine.

Twine can make or break a roast chicken and go miles in preparing other meats, as well. Realizing you're out of it could ruin the whole day, but it doesn't have to, because you likely already have the perfect substitute — dental floss. Generally reserved for the bathroom, dental floss is an arm's reach away and super easy to employ in the kitchen, where you would usually utilize twine.