Get Creative With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers And Make Some Egg Rolls

Arguably, one of the best parts of the holidays is taking home leftovers. When everyone brings a dish to share, there's often more than enough food to go around. At the end of the night, you can grab a plate, load it up with your favorite foods, and wrap it up to take home. And while Thanksgiving leftovers are delicious when reheated and enjoyed by themselves, turning them into egg rolls could totally elevate the food.

Egg rolls traditionally feature ingredients such as cabbage, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and pork, rolled up and fried into a crispy handheld food. But there are no rules against experimenting when it comes to what you wrap up in egg rolls — so you can use up that leftover turkey and stuffing to turn them into a new dish. All you'll need to do is place a little bit of each leftover food into an egg roll wrapper, roll it up, seal it tightly, and fry.