How To Perfect Cooking Frozen Egg Rolls In Your Air Fryer

Frying up frozen egg rolls can be a messy and even dangerous endeavor. The oil can splatter and pop all over the place. Burns are not uncommon — if you accidentally overheat the oil they will be overcooked on the outside while the middle is still cold. Fortunately, there is an easy solution, and it's probably sitting on your kitchen counter already. As with many frozen foods, your trusty air fryer is perfect for the job.

Used correctly, the convenient device will deliver beautiful, crispy egg rolls that are cooked uniformly from the exterior all the way through to their delicious juicy center. And since you won't have to use any extra oil to cook them, not only will you save a little bit of money, but they will be slightly more nutritious as well. If you aren't already wondering how you ever lived without an air fryer for everyday meals and snacks, you will be after using it for frozen egg rolls!