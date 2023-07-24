Leftover Egg Roll Wrappers? Make Some Apple Pies

When you're making egg rolls at home, buying premade wrappers from the grocery store can make things a little easier. All you need to do is fill them with your desired ingredients, fold the wrapper, and carefully seal it (a bit of egg wash or water will usually do the trick) before cooking.

If you find yourself with extra wrappers, it can feel wasteful to simply throw them out. Instead, there is an easy way to get a sweet dessert out of them. If you have apples, spices, and sugar on hand, you can make an easy apple pie filling for egg roll wrapper apple pies. Use canned filling for an even easier treat.

To make these treats, follow much the same procedure as you would with egg rolls. Simply place some of the apple pie filling on the wrapper, roll it up, and bake or fry it until the rolls are crispy and golden brown.