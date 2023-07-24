Leftover Egg Roll Wrappers? Make Some Apple Pies
When you're making egg rolls at home, buying premade wrappers from the grocery store can make things a little easier. All you need to do is fill them with your desired ingredients, fold the wrapper, and carefully seal it (a bit of egg wash or water will usually do the trick) before cooking.
If you find yourself with extra wrappers, it can feel wasteful to simply throw them out. Instead, there is an easy way to get a sweet dessert out of them. If you have apples, spices, and sugar on hand, you can make an easy apple pie filling for egg roll wrapper apple pies. Use canned filling for an even easier treat.
To make these treats, follow much the same procedure as you would with egg rolls. Simply place some of the apple pie filling on the wrapper, roll it up, and bake or fry it until the rolls are crispy and golden brown.
Seasonings are an important part of apple pie flavor
When making apple pie, bakers typically prepare the apples according to their personal preferences. Some may crave larger slices of fruit, while others want a smaller, diced-up bite. When making apple pie egg rolls, it may be best to err on the smaller side. Chopping the apples into smaller pieces will make it easier to scoop the right amount of filling into the egg roll wrappers so you can seal them tightly.
Common seasonings used in apple pie include cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cardamom. Some apple varieties, like the Golden Delicious, can lose some flavor when they're baked, so adding in spices can help ensure the best flavor for your treats. Sweetening things up with brown sugar or granulated sugar is also helpful.
Once the apples have been combined with the sugar and spices, make sure every piece is evenly coated. When you have your filling fully prepped and the egg roll wrappers have been sealed up, it's time to cook.
The pies can be baked or fried
The miniature pies can be deep-fried in oil for a crispy exterior. Neutral oils such as vegetable, sunflower, or canola oil will work best with the sweet flavors of the pies. They can also be baked if you want to avoid deep frying. Whichever method you use, the apple pie eggrolls should come out crispy and lightly browned.
To finish off the dessert, sprinkle the miniature pies with powdered sugar for extra sweetness. If you're craving caramel, drizzle a little on top of each pie, or simply dip them in the sweet sauce, which you can make at home.
With egg roll wrappers, this classic treat can become a delicious handheld dessert that's perfect for summer barbecues, holiday dinners, or a slightly spiced, fall-themed treat. The next time you wind up with leftover egg roll wrappers, dice up some apples, grab your spices, and make these easy apple pies.