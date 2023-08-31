The Worst Time To Visit McDonald's, According To One Company Insider

In the video, Mike Haracz explains how many moving pieces need to be changed over from breakfast to lunch. In addition to hectic shift changes and more customers coming in, basically every piece of equipment in the kitchen used for breakfast makes the switch over to lunch in such a way that, once done, they can't be used to make breakfast anymore.

The fryer supposedly makes two changes to adapt from hash browns to fries. First, the baskets are different; the hashbrowns are cooked on a rack, while the fries get cooked in big wire baskets. The two different kinds of potatoes are cooked at different temperatures and for different amounts of time. If a kitchen has multiple vats of oil, it can theoretically handle both at once, but not with a single fryer. The grills also change time and temperature, so employees can't make eggs and sausage anymore if they're making burgers.

The kitchen uses a warming container called a universal holding cabinet (UHC) to store premade food for quick service. As lunch items are made, they need to take up the space occupied by breakfast items. A particularly seasoned pro kitchen will make just enough breakfast to get through to 10:29, and then they won't have anything but lunch — but if they're not making lunch until 10:30 a.m., there's a period of time where there's no food in the UHC, causing longer wait times.