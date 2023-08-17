Does Olive Garden Exist In Italy?

As the commercials used to say, when you're here, you're family — but you're definitely not in Italy. With a current tally of over 860 restaurants in the United States, Olive Garden, the chain known for its unlimited salad and breadsticks, regularly clocks in as one of the country's leading casual dining franchises. And, according to the brand itself, it's the leader in the Italian food category. There are Olive Gardens in every U.S. state, as well as Puerto Rico and Guam. The chain exists internationally, too, which may lead you to wonder: Does the Italian-themed restaurant exist in Italy?

The answer, perhaps unsurprisingly, is no. Of Olive Garden's 40 current restaurants outside of the U.S., not one is in Italy. In fact, there are no Olive Garden locations in Europe at all. Most are located in the Americas, and there's one in the Caribbean, two in the Philippines, and one in Saudi Arabia. While Olive Garden dominates Italian-themed chain restaurants in the U.S. and Latin America, those famous, fluffy breadsticks are nowhere to be found throughout most of the world.