Olive Garden Has Served Alcohol To Children Not Once, But Twice

In the restaurant industry, even in big chain restaurants, mistakes happen all the time. Maybe an order comes out wrong, or maybe the restaurant charges a customer for an item they didn't receive, or maybe a server just forgets to put in an order altogether. One time, Michelin gave a star to the wrong restaurant. There are a lot of people involved in the process of owning and operating restaurants, and mistakes happen, and that's fair.

Sometimes, though, these mistakes are way worse than a simple case of forgetting to put in an order of fries. There was the time Cracker Barrel served a man a glass of cleaning liquid (they ultimately had to pay him $9 million). Or the time McDonald's served coffee so hot it gave a sweet old lady third-degree burns (a story you might have all wrong, thinking it was actually her own fault).

Then there was the time Olive Garden served a literal child alcohol. Or the other time Olive Garden served a literal child alcohol. Yeah, that's right: This has happened twice now, and both occurred in a two-year span.