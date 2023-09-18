Where Is Grinds Coffee Pouches From Shark Tank Today?

Matt Canepa and Pat Pezet stepped into the ring and immediately piqued the investors' interest. They explained during their pitch that their product was meant to compete with top chewing tobacco brands as a healthier alternative to the cancerous habit of so many ball players.

Grinds Coffee Pouches sprung from an idea the two men had while studying in college. The canisters resemble chewing tobacco canisters, but they're loaded with compressed coffee grounds enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a healthy energy boost.

Barbara Corcoran was a bit thrown off by the product. Her facial expresses during their presentation suggested she would not make an offer, and she didn't; she was the first one to go out. Kevin O'Leary was the first to make an offer, and he was willing to give the men $100,000 for a $0.25 royalty per can in perpetuity. Herjavec suggested that he and John go in on a deal that would outweigh O'Leary's offer, which is how Canepa and Pezet wound up securing a deal with them.