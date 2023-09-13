Where Is Kanga From Shark Tank Today?

Kanga's "Shark Tank" appearance was notable not only for the kangaroo costume but also because Austin Maxwell, who called himself a "die-hard fan" of the show, had previously worked as engineer for another "Shark Tank" backed company before eventually launching Kanga with his business partners. Kanga had brought in more than $100,000 in sales during its first six months in business, most of which came from "custom wholesale," as companies wanted to purchase Kase Mates printed with their brands' logos. The other 30% of sales came from Kanga's online presence.

The men ran into the problem while tailgating at Clemson University, which gave them the idea to create a tiny, lightweight cooler perfect for a case of beer. Ultimately, it was enough to grab the attention of Mark Cuban, who offered $100,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company — double the stake the Kanga founders had offered.

However, without even thinking about it, the men took the deal and started working with Cuban. It might have been the quickest deal in "Shark Tank" history, having been made in about 10 seconds.