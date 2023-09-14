All It Takes Is A Simple Request For Crunchier Hash Browns At McDonald's

Among the many breakfast favorites at McDonald's, the chain's hash browns are often considered to be simply beyond reproach. However, some fast food lovers prefer their spuds to be as crispy as possible, and hash browns are no exception. Fortunately, you can try asking for your hash browns to be cooked well done the next time you visit the restaurant, and the staff is more than likely to honor your request.

According to McDonald's fans on Reddit, this news is music to their ears. As stated by one commenter, "When will fast food chains realize that fried until crispy is actually just 'done' and the current cook time is 'underdone'?" It's true that many people crave crispy, crunchy potatoes in all their forms, but fast food restaurants must also balance their customers' wants and needs with maintaining an efficient operation. The good news is that it appears this hack is relatively easy to pull off, at least according to one former employee who performed it regularly.