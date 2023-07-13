The McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Hack That Will Never Make It To The Official Menu

A new McDonald's hack is circulating TikTok: A sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin, but sandwiched between two hash browns instead of an English muffin. To order this off-menu item, you go up to the counter and, very nicely, ask the staff for a sausage McMuffin with egg and sub the muffin for hash browns. The original TikToker who posted this creation mentioned that the workers at his McDonald's were reluctant to make the custom order, and he offered to put the sandwich together himself. Why is this such a sensitive order? Chef Mike Haracz, one of the corporate chefs at Mcdonald's from 2015 to 2019, stitched the video to explain.

When Haracz was working for the fast food chain, he also wanted to put this on the menu but was told no. It had too many calories, it was too "operationally complex," and too many people would order it. It would "make the kitchen crash and burn." For something that's more than halfway to New Zealand's Big Brekkie Burger, commenters far and wide — understandably — had a lot of questions.