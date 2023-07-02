The McDonald's Breakfast Favorite That You Can Only Get In 3 US Cities

As popular as Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurries are, many customers also turn to McDonald's for its breakfast items. It started with the Egg McMuffin in 1971, which was eventually joined by the hotcakes, danish, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage, and hash browns in 1977. Through the years, McDonald's has steadily introduced more options, including biscuits, breakfast burritos, the McGriddle, and even oatmeal. In 2015, the fast food chain rolled out all-day breakfast, allowing people to order their favorite breakfast foods at any hour of the day.

To this day, the McDonald's breakfast menu continues to expand, and as of 2023, customers now have another option: bagel sandwiches. Though bagel sandwiches were originally introduced in 2000, they were phased out around 2019 in the U.S. and 2022 in the U.K., much to the disappointment of loyal fans. McDonald's, however, has decided to bring the breakfast favorite back, though it is currently only available in three cities.