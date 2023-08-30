The Costco Hot Dog Hack Perfect For On-The-Go Shoppers

One of the best things about visiting Costco is stopping by the food court. Among the many food selections are hot dogs, which are a perfect way to fuel up before a shopping trip to the bulk retailer. However, if you want to enjoy a hot dog after shopping is complete, there's a helpful hack you can use. Many Costco locations package to-go dogs in a paper bag, which can lead to a bit of a mess as you carry the food. Accordingly, you should request a section of aluminum foil to accompany the bag, which offers a more secure way to store the hot dog until you get home.

For instance, aluminum foil is much better at keeping toppings intact, which is a lot more challenging when using a paper bag on its own. Also, paper bags are prone to tearing, especially when they become greasy or damp. As a result, the aluminum foil hack protects your hot dog, your clothing, and your vehicle, as it stops condiments like ketchup and mustard from potentially making a huge mess.