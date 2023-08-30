The Costco Hot Dog Hack Perfect For On-The-Go Shoppers
One of the best things about visiting Costco is stopping by the food court. Among the many food selections are hot dogs, which are a perfect way to fuel up before a shopping trip to the bulk retailer. However, if you want to enjoy a hot dog after shopping is complete, there's a helpful hack you can use. Many Costco locations package to-go dogs in a paper bag, which can lead to a bit of a mess as you carry the food. Accordingly, you should request a section of aluminum foil to accompany the bag, which offers a more secure way to store the hot dog until you get home.
For instance, aluminum foil is much better at keeping toppings intact, which is a lot more challenging when using a paper bag on its own. Also, paper bags are prone to tearing, especially when they become greasy or damp. As a result, the aluminum foil hack protects your hot dog, your clothing, and your vehicle, as it stops condiments like ketchup and mustard from potentially making a huge mess.
Hot dog packaging used to be a lot more efficient
Not all Costco locations place food court hot dogs in a paper bag. In fact, some use a special wrapping with aluminum foil on one side and white paper on the other. This sort of packaging is more robust than paper bags, but it also traps steam to keep the dog warm and toasty until it's ready to be eaten. The paper/aluminum foil combo apparently used to be a lot more common across Costco locations, but many have since resorted to paper bags instead. While there's no official reason for the new packaging, some customers on Reddit claim to have observed the change during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paper bags are a source of consternation for Costco's hot dog lovers. Common complaints include bags falling apart at the seams and dried-out hot dogs since there's no foil wrapping to trap the steam. Additionally, not all Costco locations will provide a piece of aluminum foil to accompany the bag, leaving shoppers with no other option. In this case, consider dining on the hot dog as soon as you get it to ensure the best quality possible. You can also experiment with a more unhinged but intriguing Costco hack.
A hot dog hack not for the faint of heart
Referred to as the Forbidden Glizzy hack, some brave shoppers are combining Costco hot dogs with chicken bakes, another food court favorite. Chicken bakes feature diced chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese, and Caesar dressing inside a loaf-like bread roll.
After ordering both items, the real fun begins. You'll need to make an opening in the chicken bake to make room for the hot dog, and the best way to do so is to simply bite off a portion of bread at the end of the bake. Next, take the hot dog and remove the bun, as the chicken bake will provide a new home for the dog. To complete the hack, take the frank, place it inside the chicken bake, and enjoy. While most recommend this hack with an unadorned dog, you can feel free to add your favorite condiments if you're feeling particularly daring.