Costco's Iconic Chicken Bake Features One Unexpected Ingredient

If you've ever been to Costco, you know that no trip to stock up on bulk goods, unmatched croissants, rotisserie chicken, and pallets of frozen food is complete without a trip to the iconic food court. The aromas that emanate from the front of the store beckon weary shoppers with the promise of affordable pizza, $1.50 hot dogs, cold drinks, and the truly unique Chicken Bake. Devoted fans of the Chicken Bake, a tightly wrapped log of dough filled with chicken, bacon, onions, and cheese, rave about its unparalleled flavor, which is enhanced by the unexpected tang of simple Caesar dressing.

To experience this beloved $3 fan favorite, you can either visit your nearest Costco location or take home one of the frozen packs available in the freezer aisle. While Costco enthusiasts insist that the food court version of the Chicken Bake is superior to the Kirkland frozen one, both seem to contain similar ingredients. According to the Costco website, these include three different types of cheese — mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan — along with bacon, green onions, and Caesar dressing, all wrapped inside a hand-rolled crust. The site claims that this is the official food court recipe, although some diehard fans argue that the two variations don't taste exactly the same.