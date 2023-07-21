Costco's Iconic Chicken Bake Features One Unexpected Ingredient
If you've ever been to Costco, you know that no trip to stock up on bulk goods, unmatched croissants, rotisserie chicken, and pallets of frozen food is complete without a trip to the iconic food court. The aromas that emanate from the front of the store beckon weary shoppers with the promise of affordable pizza, $1.50 hot dogs, cold drinks, and the truly unique Chicken Bake. Devoted fans of the Chicken Bake, a tightly wrapped log of dough filled with chicken, bacon, onions, and cheese, rave about its unparalleled flavor, which is enhanced by the unexpected tang of simple Caesar dressing.
To experience this beloved $3 fan favorite, you can either visit your nearest Costco location or take home one of the frozen packs available in the freezer aisle. While Costco enthusiasts insist that the food court version of the Chicken Bake is superior to the Kirkland frozen one, both seem to contain similar ingredients. According to the Costco website, these include three different types of cheese — mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan — along with bacon, green onions, and Caesar dressing, all wrapped inside a hand-rolled crust. The site claims that this is the official food court recipe, although some diehard fans argue that the two variations don't taste exactly the same.
How to make a Costco Chicken Bake at home
If you want to recreate a Costco Chicken Bake at home, there has been ongoing debate about whether the two versions are truly identical. A former Costco employee confirmed this a few years ago on Reddit, asserting that the food court version was far better than the frozen one in all aspects. They even shared a recipe that utilizes generous amounts of Caesar dressing to achieve the right flavor.
For a simple homemade version, the erstwhile Costco worker suggests using traditional pizza dough brushed with Caesar dressing on the inside, then filled with pre-cooked chicken, bacon bits, and shredded pizza cheese. Roll up the dough, brush the roll with more Caesar dressing, and generously coat it with additional pizza cheese. While this serves as a good blueprint for the recipe, using the specific types of cheeses found in the Kirkland product box, along with high-quality chicken and bacon, will likely bring you closer to the authentic flavor of the food court item.
How to make the frozen Chicken Bake taste like the food court version
If making your own version of the Chicken Bake still seems like too much effort, there are a few hacks that can help make the frozen ones a more acceptable substitute. Try combining the Costco employee's suggestions with a trick shared by other Costco fans. Once again, having a good Caesar dressing on hand is crucial, as it makes all the difference.
If you opt for the frozen route, Reddit users recommend microwaving the rolls before baking them to ensure that the outside doesn't become overdone while the interior remains raw. Just two minutes in the microwave is enough to soften the interior. Then, finish baking the roll in a traditional oven, conventional oven, or even an air fryer to achieve a truly crispy crust. Additionally, you should implement the previous hack of brushing the outside with Caesar dressing before and after baking to infuse that special Costco flair.