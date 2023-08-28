The Reason You Might See Random Rainbow Colors On Your Deli Meat

Deli meat is a cheap and easy way to keep yourself fed, so it's no surprise it's a lunch staple, particularly for people who work from home. But sometimes, you pull out your roast beef and get ready to make yourself a sandwich, only to discover your deli meat is now practically glowing with iridescence. Even though it looks cool, you think you should probably throw it away. After all, that can't be safe to eat, right? How could black forest ham doing a Lucky Charms cosplay possibly not run afoul of food safety issues?

Actually, it's completely healthy, and you shouldn't contribute to food waste just because of the appearance. It may look slightly green, but that's not because it's gone bad. Rainbow meat isn't in any way due to spoilage; it's because of the science of how we perceive light — which is where all rainbows come from in the first place.