How To Identify If The Mold On Your Cured Meat Is Actually Safe To Eat

Even if a food isn't intended to be moldy, apparent mold growth doesn't always necessitate throwing it in the garbage bin. In reality, a number of foods with mold are still safe to eat if you take the proper precautions (and, of course, depending on the specific food in question).

In general, the rule has to do with porousness: Per the USDA, if the food in question is more porous, it's less likely to be salvageable. This is because mold penetrates deep into porous foods; in "harder" foods, however, it's harder for mold to spread beneath the food's surface. This is why you can easily scrape the mold off of a hard cheese like cheddar and still eat it, but you definitely shouldn't do the same with a soft cheese like brie. Likewise, hard vegetables like carrots or radishes are fine to scrape off and eat, but you should never do the same with tomatoes or cucumbers. Bread, a more porous food, is right out — don't even bother trying, just chuck it in the trash.

Like other types of fungus, mold is often misunderstood when it comes to culinary applications. Like most other things in food preparation, it just comes down to knowing what you're dealing with — and when a supposedly scary thing like mold is actually a really good thing.