The Apple Hack That Will Easily Salvage Your Over-Spiced Soup

Spice mishaps in the kitchen can take a perfectly good recipe and turn it into something unpalatable, even for people who love food that brings the heat. Fortunately, there's an effective hack that can temper the heat of over-spiced food without having a major impact on the flavor, particularly when it comes to stews and soups. In this case, an apple is just the solution you're looking for.

Begin by peeling the apple, as removing the peel ensures the apple can absorb as much liquid as possible while resting in your soup. Next, cut the apple in half, as you don't want to deplete the liquid level too drastically. You can add a little water to counter the absorption of the apple, which will also help reduce the spice level of the dish you're cooking. Allow the halved apple to remain in the mixture to soak up as much spice as possible, then remove it when you're satisfied with the heat level. While knowledge of this trusted hack will serve you well in the kitchen, it also helps to know why it's so effective at repairing overly spicy recipes.