Cracker Barrel's Meal Prep Hack Is Sure To Be A Major Time Saver
When it comes to meal planning, you might think that the process always entails cooking up your own feast to be enjoyed for the rest of the week. And while that's perfectly acceptable, one woman discovered a more convenient way to prep meals when dealing with a busy schedule. In a video shared on TikTok, the poster shows how she uses Cracker Barrel's convenient catering options to make her life a little easier.
In the clip, the woman is shown portioning out servings of grilled chicken, veggies, and other tasty goodies courtesy of the folksy restaurant chain. Once the portions are complete, they're sealed up and placed into the refrigerator to ensure a wholesome, well-balanced meal every day of the week. While it might seem like this meal prep option will cost an arm and a leg, and fail to offer sufficient nutrition, one look at Cracker Barrel's menu shows that the opposite is actually true.
What's included in the family meal basket?
Cracker Barrel's family meal baskets include all sorts of delicious options, including breakfast dishes, southern fried chicken, and sirloin tips. As for the grilled chicken tenderloins basket, diners can expect lots of wholesome and tasty goodness in a convenient package. This meal is intended to serve five people, which means you'll get enough food for five nights (or days) of the week.
In addition to the grilled tenders, which are accompanied by honey mustard and BBQ dipping sauces, you'll also receive a choice of two sides. Side dishes include broccoli, carrots, and corn (on or off the cob), as well as options like green beans, coleslaw, and fresh fruit. If you're seeking a heartier side, you can choose dishes like hashbrown casserole, mashed potatoes, or dumplings. In addition to your two sides, you also receive Cracker Barrel's iconic biscuits. All this food is available for just $45.49, which breaks down to about $9 a day for each meal. And to ensure you can enjoy every last morsel, you'll need to store your tasty, portioned meals properly.
How to best preserve your feast for the week
When storing your Cracker Barrel family feast, best practices ensure that food remains delicious while also being safe to eat on subsequent days. Accordingly, the USDA offers a few essential recommendations. The first step is to ensure food is well protected from air exposure, which you can do by placing it in sealable containers or wrapping it tightly. In addition to preventing bacterial growth, this practice also prevents food from picking up unwanted odors in the fridge.
As for how long your Cracker Barrel meals will last, this depends on whether you place them in the freezer or refrigerator. Per the USDA's tips for storing restaurant leftovers, poultry will last up to four days in the refrigerator, but it can last as long as six months in the freezer. If you do choose to freeze your meals, you can conveniently reheat them in the microwave. However, you should use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature, which should be at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit for optimum safety. These tips ensure you can enjoy a tasty, wholesome meal every night of the week with minimal hassle.