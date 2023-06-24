Cracker Barrel's Meal Prep Hack Is Sure To Be A Major Time Saver

When it comes to meal planning, you might think that the process always entails cooking up your own feast to be enjoyed for the rest of the week. And while that's perfectly acceptable, one woman discovered a more convenient way to prep meals when dealing with a busy schedule. In a video shared on TikTok, the poster shows how she uses Cracker Barrel's convenient catering options to make her life a little easier.

In the clip, the woman is shown portioning out servings of grilled chicken, veggies, and other tasty goodies courtesy of the folksy restaurant chain. Once the portions are complete, they're sealed up and placed into the refrigerator to ensure a wholesome, well-balanced meal every day of the week. While it might seem like this meal prep option will cost an arm and a leg, and fail to offer sufficient nutrition, one look at Cracker Barrel's menu shows that the opposite is actually true.