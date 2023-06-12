The Cracker Barrel Ordering Tip If You Want Your Bread ASAP

Many restaurants will bring out bread before your meal, whether it's a small loaf of warm, pre-sliced bread or a basket of hard crusty dinner rolls. This is done to showcase hospitality and to keep customers content while they wait for their meals. Cracker Barrel also follows this practice — albeit with a slight twist to make it more appropriate for the old country restaurant.

Cracker Barrel offers guests a basket of biscuits or corn muffins, which doesn't sound too bad, considering they're free and supposedly made from scratch. The chain has gone on record stating that it makes its buttermilk biscuits fresh in-store daily using custom-made rollers and cutters, alongside selling its corn muffin mix for customers to buy.

But the one drawback you may have with these complimentary biscuits and muffins is that they sometimes come out too late. By the time you get them, your food may already be on its way, leaving you with little space (or stomach capacity) to fully enjoy them. How can you get your basket of corn muffins and biscuits to be sent out as soon as possible? Fortunately, all you need to do to get them fresh is ask your server.