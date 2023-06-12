The Cracker Barrel Ordering Tip If You Want Your Bread ASAP
Many restaurants will bring out bread before your meal, whether it's a small loaf of warm, pre-sliced bread or a basket of hard crusty dinner rolls. This is done to showcase hospitality and to keep customers content while they wait for their meals. Cracker Barrel also follows this practice — albeit with a slight twist to make it more appropriate for the old country restaurant.
Cracker Barrel offers guests a basket of biscuits or corn muffins, which doesn't sound too bad, considering they're free and supposedly made from scratch. The chain has gone on record stating that it makes its buttermilk biscuits fresh in-store daily using custom-made rollers and cutters, alongside selling its corn muffin mix for customers to buy.
But the one drawback you may have with these complimentary biscuits and muffins is that they sometimes come out too late. By the time you get them, your food may already be on its way, leaving you with little space (or stomach capacity) to fully enjoy them. How can you get your basket of corn muffins and biscuits to be sent out as soon as possible? Fortunately, all you need to do to get them fresh is ask your server.
Ask if the biscuits come out first
Once you're seated and ready to order, let your server know that you'd rather get into those warm buttermilk biscuits as soon as possible instead of enjoying them with your meal. According to Cracker Barrel, all you really need to do is ask. The chain, which prides itself on being welcoming and hospitable to its customers, states that it's appropriate to ask that your bread be served before your meal is brought out. You can even ask for what kind of bread you have in mind, so you don't have to feel embarrassed saying you'd prefer corn muffins over biscuits and vice-versa. Your server should have no problem bringing out a basket of fresh, hot muffins or biscuits in a few minutes.
It goes without saying that you should still be very polite about the whole matter. Your server may be busy, especially during the lunch and dinner rush, so they may be unable to bring your bread out as quickly as you'd like. So long as you're polite to your server and have a little patience, you'll enjoy your warm biscuits in no time.
You can always ask for more
What if you received your basket of biscuits and muffins ahead of time, just as you asked, and you found that they were so good that you would like more to accompany your meal? You can certainly ask for another basket, and your server will likely be more than willing to bring them with no issue.
But it's important to remember that you may not get as many as you got in the first basket, so expect to see less bread in the second. This is because Cracker Barrel is trying to conserve its complimentary goods like any other operating business. Cracker Barrel's biscuits are made fresh in the kitchen daily, and giving one person a lot could mean they'll run out sooner. You shouldn't be surprised if you get charged for your second helping.
Asking for complimentary bread sooner is a perfectly legitimate request, and the staff at Cracker Barrel is trained in hospitality, so honoring your ask shouldn't be too far-fetched.