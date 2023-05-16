Cracker Barrel's New Catering Menu Was Designed With Summer Parties In Mind

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and homestyle menu selections, a visit to Cracker Barrel is much like taking a trip down memory lane. While customers love the quaint design and friendly service available in this establishment, they can also take a bit of the old country experience home thanks to the expansive catering menu. Even better, Crack Barrel has added a slew of new catering options that are perfect for all your upcoming summer gatherings.

Beyond just alleviating the need for you to whip up a meal for your guests, the new catering menu delivers on flavor with summertime favorites. Think burgers, steak tips, and chicken tenders — and of course Crack Barrel's signature sides and beverages, such as refreshing strawberry lemonade. It doesn't get any more convenient (and delicious) than this. Be sure to jump on these catering menu options while you still can to ensure the most belly-filling and satisfying summer parties of the season.