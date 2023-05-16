Cracker Barrel's New Catering Menu Was Designed With Summer Parties In Mind
Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and homestyle menu selections, a visit to Cracker Barrel is much like taking a trip down memory lane. While customers love the quaint design and friendly service available in this establishment, they can also take a bit of the old country experience home thanks to the expansive catering menu. Even better, Crack Barrel has added a slew of new catering options that are perfect for all your upcoming summer gatherings.
Beyond just alleviating the need for you to whip up a meal for your guests, the new catering menu delivers on flavor with summertime favorites. Think burgers, steak tips, and chicken tenders — and of course Crack Barrel's signature sides and beverages, such as refreshing strawberry lemonade. It doesn't get any more convenient (and delicious) than this. Be sure to jump on these catering menu options while you still can to ensure the most belly-filling and satisfying summer parties of the season.
A hearty catering menu filled with lots of tasty eats
Burgers are a staple of summertime celebrations, and the Cheeseburger Slider Platter makes it easier than ever to serve your guests. You'll get ten cheeseburger sliders complete with classic condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and pickles. If you're looking for something a little more substantial, the Sirloin Steak Tips bundle is a good selection. In addition to steak tips slathered in a garlic butter glaze, you will also receive up to three sides, as well as corn muffins or biscuits. Side options include green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and the re-introduced seasoned corn on the cob, which is only available for a limited time.
If you'd like a little more variety for your guests, check out the Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket. In addition to steak tips, this catering option also features 10 breaded chicken tenders — either fried or grilled — as well as dipping sauce, buttermilk biscuits, and a choice of two side dishes. Because no summer party or dinner can go without refreshing beverages, you can also snag a half-gallon of strawberry lemonade. Planning an event this summer? Then check out Cracker Barrel's catering menu to see the complete list of selections and conveniently place an order.