Subway's Footlong Pass Subscription Is Returning. Here's How To Get One

Subway's 250,000 Footlong Passes will go on sale tomorrow, March 21, at 8 a.m. EST. The passes will be available for purchase online at subwayfootlongpass.com, and the promotion is only available for Subway's MyWay Rewards members. So, if you aren't a member already you'll want to sign up well before the Footlong Pass goes on sale to ensure that you grab one before they sell out again.

"The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly," said Subway Senior Director of Loyalty & Gift Cards Barb Millette, via the press release.

While you'll earn your pass immediately after purchase it won't go into effect until April 1. From there you'll have all 30 days of the month to make the most of your Footlong Pass. You can use it once a day during that period to get 50% off of any footlong sandwich. Just try not to overfill all of your sandwiches, or you'll likely face the wrath of your local sandwich artists.