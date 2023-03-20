Subway's Footlong Pass Subscription Is Returning. Here's How To Get One
Subway is bringing back its formerly sold-out Footlong Pass subscriptions. The pass will give Subway fans the chance to get half off of one footlong Subway sandwich every day during the month of April. The pass was previously offered in August 2022 and sold out all 10,000 passes within six hours. This year the program is offering 250,000 passes to give more Subway fans the opportunity to take advantage of this promotion.
Restaurant Dive points out that the return of this promotion comes as the family-owned business is seeking buyers. The brand is supposedly worth $10 billion thanks to the 40,000 worldwide Subway locations.
The sale also comes at a time when Subway's sales and profits are climbing after a COVID-19 slump. Restaurant Dive credits the franchises' Subway Series Menu for sparking this comeback and says that it may be hoping for the Footlong Pass to provide another shot in the arm to lure in potential buyers.
How to get Subway's Footlong Pass before they're gone
Subway's 250,000 Footlong Passes will go on sale tomorrow, March 21, at 8 a.m. EST. The passes will be available for purchase online at subwayfootlongpass.com, and the promotion is only available for Subway's MyWay Rewards members. So, if you aren't a member already you'll want to sign up well before the Footlong Pass goes on sale to ensure that you grab one before they sell out again.
"The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly," said Subway Senior Director of Loyalty & Gift Cards Barb Millette, via the press release.
While you'll earn your pass immediately after purchase it won't go into effect until April 1. From there you'll have all 30 days of the month to make the most of your Footlong Pass. You can use it once a day during that period to get 50% off of any footlong sandwich. Just try not to overfill all of your sandwiches, or you'll likely face the wrath of your local sandwich artists.