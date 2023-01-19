Family-Owned Subway Is Apparently Considering A $10 Billion Sale

As outlets like Food Business News note, buying Subway would come with as many challenges as it would perks. On one hand, the chain is the biggest limited-service menu sandwich seller in the U.S. Not to mention, as Restaurant Business Online reports, it's one of the most recognizable restaurant brands in the world. However, in terms of money-making, Subway has hit a bit of a rough spot in the last few years.

While the brand was once the globe's biggest restaurant chain, boasting over 40,000 businesses worldwide, its constant quest for expansion left it biting off more subs than it could chew. As a result, CNN reports the company's revenue has been declining for 13 years. And, consequently, Subway has been forced to close down many of its locations. Now, Restaurant Business Online reports the franchise is currently the eighth-largest restaurant chain in the United States.

With all of this in mind, if a buyer were to take on Subway they'd have to formulate a strategy to reestablish the restaurant's sales. This would also mean the new owners would have to assess and potentially add to or even completely scrap the current Subway CEO's plan for revitalizing the chain's revenue, per Insider. However, only time will tell if the family behind Subway will actually go through with selling the chain — and what will happen to the restaurant in the hands of new operators.