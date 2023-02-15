Subway Is Officially On The Market, But Will It Actually Be Sold?

Back in 1965, Frank DeLuca and Dr. Peter Buck paired up with the idea of opening a sandwich shop that would help pay DeLuca's college tuition. The duo's investment paid off, and in less than 10 years, the two had expanded to 16 different locations within the state. As their brand grew, so did the need for quicker expansion, and they began to franchise their stores. Today, Subway can be found in more than 100 countries, totaling nearly 40,000 stores.

DeLuca continued to grow the business, but in 2013, he was diagnosed with leukemia and died two years later. Prior to his death, his sister, Suzanne Greco, took the company over. She retired in 2019 and was replaced by interim CEO Trevor Haynes, who was then replaced with John Chidsey, the current CEO. The chain has seen massive expansion through the years, though it has also had its share of scandals, including the drama surrounding its disgraced spokesperson, Jared Fogle, and the debate about whether its signature $5 Footlong subs were actually 12 inches.

In January 2023, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that Subway was reportedly considering a sale — that is now confirmed to be the case.